Train operator casts doubt on Kenilworth Station opening date

The new operator of Kenilworth Station has cast doubt on the station's recently announced opening date of Monday February 26.

West Midlands Railway, part of West Midlands Trains, tweeted the station would be open 'by the end of the month' and that it did not have a confirmed opening date in response to a question from a customer.

This contradicts the announcement made on Saturday February 10 by Warwickshire County Council's joint managing director Monica Fogarty that the station would be up and running on Monday February 26.

When asked for clarification, head of corporate affairs West Midlands Trains Francis Thomas said: "Station opening dates are always subject to final inspections, legal and regulatory approvals.

"All of these matters are outside of West Midlands Trains’ control, so we can’t confirm a specific date yet, hence the Twitter response. The train and train crew are ready as soon as the building is signed off."

The opening of the £13.6 million station has been delayed three times.

The original opening date was December 2016, then August 2017, then December 2017.

Once open, the station will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington.

West Midlands Trains took over the running of the line from previous operators London Midland last December.