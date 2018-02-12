No Sunday service when Kenilworth Station opens

A new date for the long-delayed opening of Kenilworth Station has been confirmed - but there will be no Sunday service.

Speaking at the recent Kenilworth Community in Action event on Saturday February 10, Warwickshire County Council's joint managing director Monica Fogarty revealed services would start on Monday February 26.

But the service provider West Midlands Trains will no longer be applying for a Sunday service due to clashes with exisiting trains which already use the line.

A grand opening will be held some time after this date once the station has had time to 'bed in'.

The opening of the £13.6 million station has been delayed three times. The original opening date was December 2016, then August 2017, then December 2017, and now February 26, 2018.

Once open, the station will run an hourly service between Coventry and Leamington.

The trains and station will be operated by West Midlands Railway, part of West Midlands Trains. The group took over the running of the line from previous operators London Midland last December.