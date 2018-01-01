Kenilworth Weekly News
Conversion of old Kenilworth primary school site into houses 'progressing well'
News
Leamington homeless shelter shocked at number of people they helped over Christmas
News
Children’s play group helps Warwick Hospital’s Birth and Babies Appeal
News
Kenilworth | Tue
Cloudy
5c
4c
Firefighter’s warning after son, 8, had burning Topshop wheatbag in his bed
News
Another vehicle stolen in Kenilworth
News
Kenilworth school pupils and teachers get taste of Victorian schooling
News
H&M apologise after backlash over ‘racist’ children’s clothing advert
News
Deadline day looms for parents to apply for primary school places in Warwick district
News
Road improvement works to Warwick Town Centre to start today
News
Sport
Super-sub Kavanagh strikes to take the venom out of Adders
Non League
Brakes in control but Kiddy cling on
Non League
Fans turned away after Kiddy come out in force
Non League
Ashorne celebrating in two-a-side league after gaining triple promotion
More Sport
Holleran hoping Felix return can help cushion Bishop blow
Non League
King handed No. 20 drive in 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series
More Sport
Racing Club expecting a big crowd for six-pointer
Non League
WATCH: Kenilworth RFC's players get taste of fame with TV appearance
News
What's On
Review: It's bleak and brutal but Christian Bale's new western offers hope
Whats on
Console Corner: Free games galore for January
Tech
Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next month
Whats on
Lifestyle
Worrying trend: Millions fear for partners’ health
News
When should your Christmas decorations be put away?
Lifestyle
Revealed: Top 20 most popular baby name predictions for 2018 – with a ‘royal influence’
News
