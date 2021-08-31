Organisers gearing up for the annual Warwick Thai Festival this weekend

Warwick Thai Festival will be returning this weekend. Photo submitted

Organisers are gearing up for the annual Thai Festival which is taking place this weekend.

The team behind the event says that so far the weather forecasts are good for the weekend when Magic of Thailand host their season’s final festival at Warwick Racecourse.

Organisers Warwick Rotary Club anticipate a great turnout at the racecourse and additional stalls and entertainment are being put on to 'satisfy demand'.

The Warwick Thai Festival will be taking place this weekend. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: "As we can’t travel to Thailand this year, take a break and come into Warwick, we will help you believe you are really there with all the sights, sounds and tastes of the orient.

"So get your ticket on-line now and let’s start the party."

Open from 10.30am on Saturday (September 4), Buddhist Monks will receive gifts of food from stallholders, then the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, will welcome everyone and start off a programme of music, dance and Thai Boxing by local Muay Thai boxers to entertain the crowds all day.

There will also be stalls selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts and Thai massage as well as a “Lady Boy” performance.

Sponsors for the event include; Warwick Castle, Kia cars, Tourist Authority of Thailand, with support from Warwick District Council to ensure a safe event.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club added: "We hope to see you all next weekend in Warwick - meet up with your friends, or make new ones surrounded by the sights and sounds of Bangkok."

Warwick Rotary has organised an annual Thai festival since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 and continues to send aid to the Thai people and disaster areas.

This years festival will run from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday.