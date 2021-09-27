New support service launched for young people in Warwickshire with special educational needs and disabilities

Latest news.

A national charity providing support services for young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and their families has received grant funding by Warwickshire County Council to run a new support service in the area.

KIDS West Midlands will be running the new Connect and Be Heard programme from now until September 2022 to support young people’s mental health and increase their participation in their communities.

The charity was awarded funding for the programme from the council's Warwickshire Covid-19 Mental Wellbeing and Resilience Fund.

KIDS West Midlands will be organising an online monthly group for young people, creating an opportunity for them to meet new people, make friends and take part in a range of activities to promote positive emotional wellbeing and for them to have a voice.

The online group will be facilitated by KIDS staff with the young people planning and agreeing the activities.

The programme will also include social meet ups in the school holidays and individual support for young people so they can make decisions that impact on their future.

Claire Reid, regional manager for KIDS, said: “KIDS is delighted to be one of the beneficiaries of the Warwickshire Covid-19 Mental Wellbeing & Resilience Fund.

"With the support of this funding from Warwickshire County Council we have been able to launch our Connect and Be Heard Project that will directly benefit young people with SEND aged 14-25 and their families across the county.

“The project aim is to support young people with their emotional well-being and increase their resilience to build strategies which can be used throughout their life. Supporting young people to build their confidence, skills and opportunity to participate in decision making that impacts on their lives.

“Working together we can improve the lives of young disabled people and their families in Warwickshire.”

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for children and families, added: “I am really pleased that Warwickshire County Council has been able to provide the funding for the connect and be heard project.

"It is a great way for young people with special educational needs and or disability to have their voice heard and to receive support and advice around mental health.