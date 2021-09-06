Eco friendly: Photos from Leamington's Eco Fest

Photographer Dave Hastings has taken these photographs of Eco Fest which took place at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington at the weekend.

The event, aimed at celebrating and supporting everything eco-friendly included a range of ‘have-a-go’ sessions and activities, a choice of local and sustainable food and a variety of music on the refurbished bandstand.

Companies and charities including John Atkins Cycles, Action 21, Zero Store, Cycleways and Foundry Wood will be there with stalls, products and information, while live music will be performed on the bandstand by local artists Levi Washington, Chasing Deer, Coffee House Trio and Andy Mort.

The inaugural event, in May 2019, attracted over 1,000 visitors to the Pump Room Gardens.

It is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices, explore their local green spaces and become more active in the process.

