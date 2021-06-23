Village museum near Leamington containing a fascinating collection from a bygone era will be opening for visitors this weekend

The Marton Museum of Country Bygones

A village museum containing a fascinating collection of items used in the fields and in the home during a bygone era will be opening for visitors this weekend (Sunday June 27).

The Marton Museum of Country Bygones will be open between 2-4pm and will remain open every Sunday afternoon until September 19.

The museum has a collection of nearly 3,000 items that was pulled together by a Marton resident, the late George Tims.

Following several homes, the collection is now housed in its own building in the village and the museum is run as a charity.

The items range from large farming implements such as carts, a threshing machine and a pony hoe through to small decorative pieces used in the home.

Farming, rural trades and domestic life are all represented.

Children visiting the museum can join in a mouse hunt around the museum as well as find out how many items in the museum were required to undertake all of the actions which can now be done on one item today.

A spokesperson for the museum said: "Several years ago village museums were far more common, but as their founders passed away most of them have closed.

"Marton museum has bucked the trend and now a group of hard working volunteers have given it new life.

"The museum is improved by its volunteers during its closure during the winter period when displays are cleaned and re-organised.

"Following a wildflower planting project which took place in 2020 the museum is now surrounded by a stunning array of cornflowers, daisies and poppies, to name a few."

Visitors to the museum are asked to follow all of the new procedures which have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and are asked not to visit if they are displaying any of the symptoms of the virus.