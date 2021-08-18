EcoFest returns to Leamington next month with live music and food - here are the details

The festival to celebrate 'everything eco' will be taking place in Leamington next month.

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2019, EcoFest will return on September 4 at the Pump Room Gardens from 10am to 5pm.

The festival will involve a range of ‘have-a-go’ sessions and activities, a choice of local and sustainable food and a variety of music on the refurbished bandstand.

Live music will be performed on the bandstand by local artists Levi Washington (pictured), Chasing Deer, Coffee House Trio and Andy Mort.

The inaugural event in May 2019 attracted over 1,000 visitors to the Pump Room Gardens.

The event is designed to help individuals and families learn how to make more environmentally friendly and healthy choices, explore their local green spaces and become more active in the process.

A team from the council will be present at the event to talk to residents about the council’s climate emergency declaration and commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2025. Visitors will be asked what ‘One Small Thing’ they could do to reduce their carbon footprint, showing that simple steps can make the right difference.

In addition, visitors can find out more about the council’s anti-litter strategy, the Choose How You Move in Warwick District challenge that rewards people for travelling sustainably, and there’s also the chance to suggest names for the council’s new fleet of street sweeper vehicles.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “The first EcoFest event was a great success, proving that people consciously want to make a difference to their environment.

“With the declaration of Warwick District Council’s climate emergency there has never been a more important time for us all to look at making positive changes that will improve both our own and the planet’s health.

“Our Climate Emergency Action Plan is designed to improve our residents’ standard of living by addressing traffic congestion, improving air quality, enhancing biodiversity and encouraging more energy efficient homes and public buildings.

“People can find out more about our progress and commit to at least one small but significant change they can make that will truly make a difference.

“It’s an event that’s good for you and good for the planet, so come along and take part in the diverse range of activities, enjoy the locally sourced and sustainable food including vegan and vegetarian options, and see how we can all get active in our district’s parks.”