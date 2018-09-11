Soundcape festival to bring chart and indie acts to Ricoh Arena next summer

A new two-day outdoor music festival billed as one of the biggest music events in the region will take place next summer.

Soundscape will be held at the Ricoh Arena’s stadium bowl in Coventry on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Event promoter Showtime Live has revealed that the first day will feature eight current chart-topping acts, before day two hosts another eight leading acts from the indie, rock and alternative scene.

Each headline act on both days will also be performing 90-minute sets.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Live, said: “We are aiming to make this the most memorable music event that has ever taken place in Coventry.

“To give people an idea of the scale of this event, we are aiming to surpass BBC’s Biggest Weekend that recently visited the city. A lot of hard work is currently going on behind the scenes finalising the line-ups to make this happen.

“It is going to be two full days of back-to-back music that will have an authentic festival feel about it with a variety of food stalls and prosecco and gin bars all around the Ricoh Arena’s concourse.

“There will be something for all musical generations over the weekend to make it the perfect summer gathering for the whole family.

“We’d urge people to keep their eyes peeled over the coming months as the line-up of acts takes shape.”

Tickets are set to go on sale in November, however people can register their interest online for pre-sale tickets, which will give them the chance to purchase 24 hours ahead of general sale, as well as being the first to receive updates on timings, pricing and act announcements.

For more information about Soundscape and to register visit www.soundscapeweekender.co.uk or www.ricohareana.com/soundscape

