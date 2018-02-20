B*Witched added to StepBack 90s concert line up

Irish girl group B*Witched are the latest act to be added to the StepBack 90s concert which heads to the region later this year.

B*Witched have sold more than three million albums worldwide and their first four singles went straight to number one in the charts.

They will now perform alongside Peter Andre, Venga Boys, 5IVE, S Club, East 17, Big Brovaz and Booty Luv at the StepBack 90s Concert at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena in October.

The group, consisting of sisters Edele and Keavy Lynch alongside Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll, shot to fame with debut single C’est la Vie in May 1998 and successfully reformed in 2012 after a decade long break.

Dan Nelmes, director at Coventry based Showtime Promotions, who are promoting the concert, said: “B*Witched are another fantastic addition to what is already a very strong line-up.

“They are one of the groups who helped define the decade, releasing platinum albums both here in the UK and USA.

“People are already very excited for this show and ticket sales so far have backed that up but this is going to make things even better for those who have already bought theirs.

“We can’t wait to bring a night of top music to Coventry and we are expecting spectacular performances from each of our acts.”

The StepBack 90s Concert follows on from a hugely successful 80s themed concert held at the Ericsson Indoor Arena last year, which attracted around 8,000 people.

It is one of a number of live music events the Ericsson Indoor Arena is hosting this year, including Ronan Keating on March 30 and Jonas Blue on April 1.

Tickets are now on general sale costing £45 plus a booking fee, as well as VIP tickets, which are available at £150 per person plus a booking fee.

This event is for over-14s only, while under-18s must be accompanied by an adult.

To buy tickets visit www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena or www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk