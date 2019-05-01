More big names heading to Warwickshire music festival

Faithless, MK and Kelis have been added to the Coombe Weekender which heads to Warwickshire this summer.

Organisers of the two-day event have now revealed all of the acts who will play alongside acts including The Libertines, Tom Grennan, Circa Waves and Crystal Waters.

Faithless will headline The Big Top stage on the opening night and perform a DJ set.

The band are best known for songs including Insomnia, God Is a DJ and We Come 1.

Sunday will see R&B goddess Kelis added to the mainstage alongside MK.

Kelis is best known for hits including Trick Me and Milkshake.

MK has his roots firmly placed in house music. The American DJ/producer achieved number-ones on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1993 and 1994 with the songs Always and Love Changes.

The Coombe Weekender takes place in the grounds of Coombe Abbey and there will be a free shuttle bus running to key locations in the city throughout the day and night.

Coombe Abbey is near Junction 2 of the M6 at Coventry.

The weekender has been curated by events company Midlive Entertainment.

Offstage entertainment will include a food village, bars and day time activities for all ages.

The Coombe Weekender is on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Day tickets start at £29.50 and weekend at £70 before fees with family and VIP tickets also available.

For more details and to book, visit www.coombeweekender.com

The full line-up includes:

SATURDAY

Main Stage

The Libertines

Tom Grennan

Circa Waves

Reverend & The Makers

The Futureheads

Good Cop, Bad Cop

Local support:

Athens

Candid

:BLVFF

The Big Top

Faithless (DJ Set)

Crystal Waters

Local support:

Craig & Grant Gordon

Jamie Ward

Jake Edgar & Daniel Brooks & James Wheeler

SUNDAY

Main Stage

Kelis

Sigala

MK

Toploader

Craig Charles Funk & Soul

Fleur East

Loyal

Local support:

JD Free Radio

Matt Gannon

The Big Top

Crazy P Soundsystem

Joey Negro

Raver Tots (12-5)

Local support:

Ghost Town DJ’s

DJ Moments

Moonth & Hue

Mark Brogan / S-Deep / Braddah