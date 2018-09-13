Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From an exploration of words to an uplifting musical, there's much to enjoy...

1 STAGE

Susie Dent - The Secret Life of Words, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 18

Take a journey into the curious, unexpected and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day, with Countdown favourite, Susie Dent. Susie will re-tell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as lasagne (involving a chamber pot) and bugbear (a terrorising monster), and explain such oddities as the silent ‘h’ in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful, and ruly (and yes, you really can be gruntled). She will look to the lexicon of the past to fill some of today’s linguistic gaps, such as the frenzied fit of tidying we all do just as guests are about to descend (that’s a scurryfunge). She’ll be welcoming any questions about word origins, usage irritations, the impact of Americanisation, and the very future of our language in her very own ‘word surgery’.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Pasadena Roof Orchestra: Puttin’ on the Ritz, Spa Centre, Leamington, September 14

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra has been faithfully recreating the glories of popular music from the 1920s and 1930s since the 1960s. The fun-packed show features timeless classics from The Great American Songbook, those wonderful songs that miraculously lifted people’s spirits during the depression era, and which made household names of singers such as Bing Crosby, Al Bowlly, and Fred Astaire.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 ART

Us2, South Lodge,

Jephson Gardens, Leamington, September 15 and 16

Kenilworth artist Chris Saunderson and Alan Tyers, from Coventry, are holding their first joint exhibition of paintings. Chris Saunderson is a member of the Wildlife Art Society International, an eight times Gold Medal winner, plus many other awards for his wildlife paintings. He is a well- known watercolourist, both landscape and wildlife, and a regular participant in Warwickshire Open Studios. Alan Tyers is chairman of the Coventry Watercolour Society, although he works principally in gouache, acrylic and oils. He paints in both an Impressionist and 1930s’ travel poster style. They will be exhibiting a range of original framed and unframed paintings with subjects covering wildlife, birds, local landscapes and seascapes. Prints and cards will also be available.

4 THEATRE

Salad Days, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 19 to 22

One of Britain’s best-loved and sunniest stage musicals is heading for the Belgrade. The award-winning show tells the story of recent graduates, Jane and Timothy, as they begin to plan their future together. Rejecting the plans of their pushy parents, the young couple decide to seek out jobs of their own, agreeing to take up the first opportunity that comes along. But neither of them could have anticipated the the magic and madness that follows.

Cast includes Wendi Peters; staged on September 19 and 20.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Rat Pack Live, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, September 14

Audiences are invited to step back in time to the heyday of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr when the Rat Pack Live returns.

Details: belgrade.co.uk