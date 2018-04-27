Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From bold new theatre to exhilarating big-screen thrills, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Foxfinder, Loft Theatre, Leamington, May 2 to 12

In an dystopian future England, a paranoid government supervises food supplies by intrusively examining family farms for contamination by feared foxes. Promulgated by a government anxious to exert complete control over its people by fear, foxes have been hunted down to the point of extinction and have become a symbol of menace and anarchy widely regarded as responsible for all social ills. This powerful new work by Dawn King promises to be an intriguing and disquieting experience.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



2 ADVENTURE CINEMA

Banff Mountain Film Festival, Spa Centre, Leamington, April 28

The hugely popular film festival returns, promising real-life thrills on the big screen. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see amazing footage of adrenaline-packed action sports and be inspired by thought-provoking pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe. Films include 2.5 Million, in which American skier Aaron Rice sets out to ski 2.5 million human-powered vertical feet in a calendar year, and Surf the Line, telling of The Flying Frenchies, a group of multi-talented friends who like BASE-jumping and mountaineering, but who are also clowns, acrobats and musicians.

Details: www.banff-uk.com



3 EXHIBITION

Unlocked! Behind the Scenes at Leamington Art Gallery & Museum, April 27 to July 15

The exhibition is a chance to see items that are rarely displayed and others that are undergoing conservation work. Discover the most dangerous object and view the oldest alongside the newest, the smallest and the largest items. Find out more about what goes on behind the scenes and how Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum plan for disasters and tackles the pests that like to eat its artefacts. Highlights will include a Japanese sword from the Second World War that found its way back to Leamington after being found in an attic in Devon, a Leamington shop sign that was spotted by an eagle eyed resident while on holiday, the historically significant iron age shield boss that was thought for years to be horse’s armour, the most travelled artwork, which has exhibited at art galleries from Birmingham to San Francisco.

Details: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms



4 MUSIC

Spa Brass: Postcards from Europe, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, April 28

The 30-strong senior band is presenting a programme that includes Gaelforce, Spanish Fiesta, Myfanwy, Scottish Rhapsody and L’Italiano, among many others. Its development bands will also feature - the beginners, Brass Roots, and intermediate band Buddin’ Brass, which include players of all ages from seven to 70. The evening will conclude with the rousing Suite from Les Miserables. The audience is encouraged to sing along with Leamington’s own town band.

Details: royalspabrass.com



5 DANCE

Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis, Spa Centre, Leamington, April 29

Experience ‘The Magic Of Hollywood’ with the Strictly favourites, along with pupils from Leamington and Warwick Academy of Dance. Expect glitz and glamour.

Details: warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre