Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a family-friendly introduction to Shakespeare to a great work of sacred music, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY THEATRE

Mustardseed’s Magical Mayhem, Dream Factory, Stratford Road, Warwick, March 10 and 11

Playbox Theatre’s popular introduction to Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mustardseed’s Magical Mayhem has already won over children in the UK and USA where it was a hit at the Santa Monica Free Theatre Festival. Immersing children in the world of Titania and her faeries, the audience participate by helping cheeky Mustardseed prepare for a very special event in fairyland. The cast is led by Calum Blackie, with the show aimed at children under seven.

Details: playboxtheatre.com



2 MUSIC

St Matthew Passion, Nathan Vale with Coventry Philharmonic Choir, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, March 10

The young tenor Nathan Vale, who is to sing the role of the Evangelist in a performance of J S Bach’s St Matthew Passion, is acknowledged as one of the most important rising stars of his generation. He has sung solo roles at Glyndebourne, the Bolshoi Opera, English National Opera, Luxembourg Opera and the Hong Kong Festival, and has performed internationally, with concerts in Milan, Aarhus, Riga, Tel Aviv and Palermo. He is also a highly experienced singer of this most challenging role, and later this year will be singing it in Copenhagen and with the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.

The St Matthew Passion, often performed on Good Friday, is a powerful retelling of the story of Christ’s Crucifixion, narrated by the Evangelist with dramatic role-play, interjections, and commentaries from the other soloists and the chorus, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces of sacred choral music.

Details: covphilchoir.org.uk



3 MUSIC

Bach Players, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, March 13

With Easter coming straight after, an appropriate programme has been put together with the Stabat Mater by Luigi Boccherini at its centre. The Stabat Mater was composed in 1781 and it will be interspersed with movements from Haydn’s Seven Last Words on the Cross. There is also a short cantata by an earlier composer Johann Fischer, Hertzlich tut mich verlangen.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



4 THEATRE

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, March 12 to 17

All the fun, joy and clichés of musical theatre come to the Talisman in Kenilworth next week. The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a satire of musical theatre, with one story becoming five musicals, each written in the distinctive style of a different master of the form, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim.

This comic love letter to musical theatre was the longest running show in the York Theatre Company’s 36-year history before moving to Off-Broadway.

Director Steve Smith said: “If you love musicals, you are in for a wonderful evening - and if you don’t, you can at least enjoy them being lampooned.”

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Celine Dommart, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, March 10

Jazz, French café music and Latin rhythms come to Kenilworth courtesy of the Parisian performer, backed by Cris Tolley on guitar.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk