Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From choral favourites to pantomime fun, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 PANTOMIME

Snow White, Priory Theatre, Kenilworth, until December 31

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White to be the fairest of all in the kingdom of Entertania, the Wicked Queen flies in to a jealous rage and hatches a plan to take Snow White into the forest and ensure she never returns. Fortunately, the woodland animals take care of Snow White and take her to the shelter of a little old cottage, deep in the forest, where she makes seven brand new friends. The audience will discover whether Dame Dolly Mixture along with Jingles the Jester and Prince Fredrick will be able to rescue Snow White and help to defeat the Wicked Queen. Details: priorytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Carice Singers, St Mark’s Church, Leamington, December 21

The programme O Holy Night that the 16-strong Carice Singers are to sing in Leamington includes some 20, mostly well known, seasonal carols with composers and arrangers ranging from Palestrina in the 16th century, to Sullivan (without Gilbert) to John Rutter. Before a final congregational carol – O Come all ye Faithful – there is Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Christmas Carols, in which Lucy French’s cello plays an important part. The Carice Singers are young professionals who have already made well-received recordings for Naxos and are about to make a recording for the BBC Music Magazine. They have made continental tours and two major festival dates in their 2018 diary are the Ludlow English Song Festival and the Cheltenham International Music Festival.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, Dream Factory, Warwick, December 20 to 31

Playbox Theatre presents an enchanting new production of the all-time classic. Based on the ever-popular MGM screenplay, it contains the memorable Harold Arlen and EY Harbury songs from the Oscar-winning movie score, with all the favourite characters and iconic moments.

Leading the Playbox cast is 13-year-old Tasha Chapple who returns to the company having played Matilda in the West End between 2014 and 2015. She is joined by Charlie Davis as the Scarecrow, Joe Lydick as the Tin Man, Will Dolan as the Lion, with Freya Liddell as Glinda and Noah Lukehurst as The Wizard and Professor Marvel. The full company of over 70 young people comes from Warwick, West Midlands, Banbury, Stratford and Solihull.

Details: playboxtheatre.com



4 FAMILY

Enchanted Kenilworth Castle, December 15 to 23

Kenilworth Castle’s garden and grounds will be transformed into an illuminated winter fairytale of light, colour and sound for nine evenings. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a whole new perspective on the beautiful 900-year-old castle with fantastically creative designs, bringing Kenilworth’s remarkable history to light.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/enchanted



5 MUSIC

Boyzlife, The Assembly, Leamington, December 17

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy, a part of the multi-platinum, record breaking bands, Westlife and Boyzone, have joined forces to create Boyzlife. Expect smooth balladry and Irish charm aplenty.

Details: www.seetickets.com