Winter beer festival to return to Warwick

A winter beer festival is set to return to Warwick next month.

In February 2018 Warwick Court Leet held their first winter beer festival.

The Court Leet, which also organises the summer beer, cider and music festival, will be bringing back the winter event at the Lord Leycester Hospital on Friday February 15 and Saturday February 16.

The event will feature a variety of festival favourite beers and ciders. Hot food will be available from the award winning Brethren’s Kitchen and local musicians will perform each day.

Heidi Meyer, master at Lord Leycester Hospital, said: "This is a win-win event - a great festival in our wonderful Great Hall raising much needed funds to support our restoration projects.”

Entrance to the festival is by advance ticket only.

Tickets cost £5 and include a commemorative glass. Tickets can be bought from the Lord Leycester Hospital and Warwick Visitor Centre in Jury Street.