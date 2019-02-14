New Indian restaurant opens in Warwick

A new Indian restaurant has opened in Warwick.

Vivaanta, which is owned by Ali Ahmed, officially opened in West Street on Wednesday (February 13).

Mr Ahmed said: “I first opened a restaurant in Telford in Shropshire and now have a group of successful award- winning restaurants in, Hednesford, Derbyshire and Halesowen.

"For the past few years I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant in Warwick, the reason being I have this love for Warwick, because it’s a nice and calm town.”

Vivaanta is open seven days a week 5.30pm to 11pm.