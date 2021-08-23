Kenilworth Arts Festival will take place from September 17-19.

The line-up for this year's Kenilworth Arts Festival has been announced.

Tickets are now on sale for the three-day event, which will take place from September 17-19.

The theme for the festival is sustainability and wellness. A spokesperson for the event said: "2021 has brought its own share of difficulties, worries and uncertainty and we wanted to celebrate all the town has to offer while keeping you safe and bringing you a jam-packed program of events."

Funded by Kenilworth Town Council and sponsorship from local businesses, the festival kicks off with a literary event at Kenilworth Castle celebrating 200 years of Kenilworth, by Sir Walter Scott.

This will be followed with a three-day festival in Talisman Square which has been transformed into a green and vibrant community space over the past 18 months by the event's volunteers. There will be a series of musical and theatre performances and opportunity to meet an array of local authors.

Events this year will be mostly outside, ticketed and all events will have strict health and safety, Covid-compliant measures in place.

Working in partnership with the Kenilworth Centre and The Stuff of Stories podcast, organisers have built a program of audio events looking at storytelling, featuring a podcast event and a workshop with Scripts Out Loud, writers of children’s animations.

Regular artists will be displaying their talent at the Abbey End arts and crafts market. And there will be an event titled 'Peace at the Pavilion', which features a series of workshops for all ages looking at environment, sustainability, arts and wellbeing.

Festival highlights include:

Alex Clarke - Finalist in the BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year 2020, winner of the Rising Star category in the 2019 British Jazz Awards, and nominee in the Parliamentary Jazz Awards 2021,bringing a quartet of the UK’s finest jazz musicians to perform in

Talisman Square.

Enter Edem - multi-skilled artists creating art, theatre and entertainment for family audiences will perform Ugly Bug Ball

Matsena - Award-winning dance company Matsena, led by brothers and co-Artistic Directors Anthony and Kel Matsena, who will be performing Rituel

Nicola Cornick and Annie Garthwaite in conversation – In partnership with Kenilworth Books, novelists Nicola Cornick and Annie Garthwaite in conversation with Tamsin Rosewell at Earl of Leicester’s Great Stables at Kenilworth Castle discussing Sir Walter Scott’s influence on the historical novel Kenilworth to the novelist’s quest to portray an accurate sense of time, place and person.

Kate’s Story Tree - Kate invites you to join her underneath The Storytree and gather together for a storytelling session of traditional stories and tales. Afterwards, stay and play and use a variety of craft materials to create your own stories to take home.

Onside Forest School, run through Onside Coaching, will be delivering outdoor challenges, map reading, scavenger hunts and more.

Huda’s Meditative Gong Sound Bath will provide a meditative experience where those in attendance are 'bathed' in sound waves.

Curzon Brass – a quintet made up of past students from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, who recently received joint first in the Leamington music prize.

Storytelling in Audio with The Stuff of Stories Podcast workshop about developing podcasts.

Scripts Out Loud – writers of children’s animations, letting voice actors loose on their work!

Interplay has been moving and amusing audiences all over the Midlands for more than a decade. They bring a wide palette of musical influences from around the world and for the Festival the band is putting on its party clothes and getting ready for some fun—Latin Jazz, African grooves and Soul Jazz are on the menu!

Award-winning visual theatre company Half a String have brought their brand of breath-taking puppetry, stunning set design and innovative performance to the outdoors with The Puppet Van. Malcolm Brushell, a professional painter and amateur alchemist will be performing The Lost Colour through stunning puppetry and an energy fueled performance.

Author appearance and book signings with Kenilworth Books - more to be announced.