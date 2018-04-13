Sidebottom is given extended an contract at Warwickshire

Former Berkswell pace bowler Ryan Sidebottom has signed a new one-year contract extension with Warwickshire to cover the 2019 season alongside captain Jeetan Patel, fellow fast bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby and all-rounder Alex Thomson.

Sidebottom joined the Bears during the 2017 season and made a significant impression in the senior ranks.

The Australian-born Sidebottom 28-year-old initially trialled with Warwickshire second team after impressing for Berkswell in the Birmingham & District Premier League.

He subsequently made his debut at Lord’s in the Specsavers County Championship win over Middlesex and went on to take 23 wickets at an average of 22.47 in his seven appearances.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “All three of Olly, Ryan and Alex are excellent characters and have had to work exceptionally hard to get where they are in the county game.

“Olly has been a regular in white ball cricket since he joined the club, but we hope that he can push for a place across all three formats. We’ve also seen him develop as a mentor to our young players by spending time coaching the Academy.

“Ryan and Alex have come through very different routes into the professional game but they performed admirably in difficult circumstances for the team when they made their debuts in the Championship last year.

“We’ve been very impressed with their work over the winter months and the challenge for them is to now prove that they can play a prominent role for the team across all formats.”