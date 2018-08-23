Kenilworth Ladies make the shortlist for national team award

Kenilworth Ladies have been shortlisted for the Women’s Team of the Year Award at the National Rugby Awards.

Since being granted league status for the 2016/17 season, Kenilworth have earned back-to-back promotions and will now compete in the Women’s Championship Midlands Two.

However, their greatest success came in April when they reached the final of the national Intermediate Cup, overcoming higher-ranked sides on their way to the final against Supermarine Ladies.

Caroline Spence, chairwoman of Kenilworth Ladies, said: “We’re delighted that everything we achieved last season has been recognised on a national scale by being shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“Our players, coach and committee have worked incredibly hard since we formed three years ago and this nomination is a real testament to our team’s success.”

The ceremony will take place at Twickenham on Wednesday.