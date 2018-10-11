Personal bests galore at the Chester Marathon

Nine of the 13 Kenilworth Runners taking part in the Chester Marathon on Sunday ran new personal best times in near-perfect conditions.

The race, which crosses the border into Wales for seven of its 26.2 miles, had further international flavour with an England versus Celtic Nations competition within the event.

Spa Sriders at the Chester Marathon.

Connor Carson, running as a Northern Ireland representative for the Celtic Nations, was first home for Kenilworth, finishing 139th and 21st V45 in a time of 2hr 56min 1sec.

George Crawford was 146th in a new PB of 2:56:35 and Neil Sheward, disappointed with his time in the Berlin Marathon three weeks previously, was delighted to break three hours, lowering his PB to 2:59:45.

There were also new best marks for Keith Beasley (3:01:53), Dorota Woloszynska (3:21:15), Rachel Miller (3:25:38), Samantha (3:28:57) and Steve Fowle (3:32:05), Michelle Oxtoby (4:09:28) and Roy Marchant (4:20:20).

In the international event, Dave Pettifer, representing England in the V65 category, finished second and also won the V65 Gold Medal in the British Masters Athletics Federation (BMAF) Championships in a time of 3:25:07.

Jane Kidd was fifth LV60 in 3:43:00, winning silver in the BMAF Championships.

Spa Striders’ Chris McKeown was the leading local runner, clocking a PB of 2:47:28 for 74th overall.

Simon Parsons (3:09:37) and Mike Pugh (3:15:09) also ran PBs, with Kevin Baskerville (4:07:10) lowering his best by 90 minutes.

Leamington C&AC’s Dave Potter, running his 72nd marathon, was fourth M60 in 3:08:49, while club colleague Saffia Del Torre ran a perfectly paced 3:30:34 to lower her best.

The race was won by Mohammed Abu-Reseq of Altrincham & District in 2:25:20 and there were 2,820 finishers.