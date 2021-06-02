Ladies' three-shot start almost proves too generous for Royal Leamington Spa's men

.

Royal Leamington Spa’s annual Ladies v Gents match was the usual high spirited affair last weekend. Given a 3 shot start on each of the 6 rinks by the men, for much of the afternoon the generous gesture by men’s captain Bill Claridge looked likely to see the ladies take the honours.

The triple of Jan Allibon, Mavis Dale and Joan Wedderburn-Clarke led the way for the ladies, ahead 27-9 with just 4 of the 18 ends left to play. With Jenny Wickens and Janice White also narrowly leading and Chris Weare all square in her match, despite both Dave Turner and Jerry Horne holding leads for the men, the ladies still held a 3 shot overall advantage.

However, a strong finish saw the men record a net 20 shots over the final 4 ends to take four rink wins and complete a 122-105 win.