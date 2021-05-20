County footpaths the course for endurance athletes's 696th challenge

Paddy Doyle

Endurance athlete Paddy Doyle was certainly tested in his latest fitness endurance speed march challenge. Doyle completed a 36km cross country speed march carrying 30lb back pack over Claverdon Village footpaths and Monarchs way footpath in South Warwickshire in 4 hours 12 minutes 12 seconds.

"It brings my career total of physical fitness endurance challenges and World Records to 696 documented feats under eight different sporting categories," he said.