County footpaths the course for endurance athletes's 696th challenge
700th career milestone in sight for Paddy Doyle
Endurance athlete Paddy Doyle was certainly tested in his latest fitness endurance speed march challenge. Doyle completed a 36km cross country speed march carrying 30lb back pack over Claverdon Village footpaths and Monarchs way footpath in South Warwickshire in 4 hours 12 minutes 12 seconds.
"It brings my career total of physical fitness endurance challenges and World Records to 696 documented feats under eight different sporting categories," he said.
"It was wet and muddy from the recent heavy showers which made the footpaths hard to negotiate especially going up hill I have four tough strength speed stamina challenges feats to go to get the 700th career milestone."