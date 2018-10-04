Peasley gets off to successful start with Bears 2

Warwickshire Bears 2 started their Second Division South campaign with a 62-45 win at Norwich Lowriders.

The visitors handed debuts to player-coach Daz Peasley and Theo Pilkington, both of whom joined from Shropshire Warriors in the close season.

The game started very scrappily with both teams making unforced errors.

However, the experience of Peasley helped Bears grind out a 12-6 lead at the close of the first quarter.

Lowriders regrouped after the break and came out determined to shut down the influential Peasley and Bears attack.

Bears were again sloppy in possession but managed to extend their lead to eight points at the half-way stage.

The visitors found themselves in foul trouble in the second half, quickly getting into team foul trouble and putting the Lowriders on the free throw line.

However, they were unable to make their free shots and, with Derek Hall finding his shooting range, Bears went into the last quarter with a handy 41-30 lead.

In the final quarter, Peasley was replaced by Rick Powell who helped the visitors maintain control of the game on his return from injury.

And, with Hall still finding the basket, Bears pulled away to claim a 62-45 success.

Coach Peasley was delighted to start his tenure with a victory and said the performance laid a solid platform for the campaign.

“Really great to finally get my start for the Bears,” said Peasley.

“The team did brilliantly for the first game and there is a great basis to start with for the season.”

Bears’ first string began their campaign on Sunday at Euro Cup winners Sheffield Steelers.