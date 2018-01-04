King handed No. 20 drive in 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series

Harbury racing driver Jordan King says he is “beyond excited” to have been given the opportunity to race in the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series.

The 23-year-old will compete in the 11 road and street course events for Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Chevrolet.

The only owner/driver in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Carpenter will continue to pilot the No. 20 at all oval races.

King’s transition to Indy car racing is the next step in a career which has seen him ascend the European motorsport ranks. The IndyCar Series competes primarily in the United States, with only one international event over the course of a 17-race season.

“I am beyond excited to get started in the Verizon IndyCar Series,” said King. “After winning at Silverstone in 2016 and being able to drive in F1 practice, 2017 was not what I was hoping for.

“Going into the new season, I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity with ECR to work towards our collective goals. I believe that together, both of us have the capability to do well.”

And King believes the partnership with 36-year-old Carpenter, one of the veteran drivers in the field, will quickly help him shed his rookie tag.

“Sharing the No. 20 seat with Ed gives me a great opportunity to learn from him and the team, while racing at the road and street courses will let me put into practice what I have learnt.”

King is represented by MB Partners, with CEO Mark Blundell outlining the thinking behind the former karter’s switch to IndyCar.

“The focus for Jordan was to give him a platform to build from in IndyCar and the opportunity with Ed and ECR is the perfect fit. Ed will be a great mentor.

“Having a full road and street course programme alongside some oval testing will allow Jordan to show his racecraft and ability in some of the most competitive open wheel racing in the world today.”

King is scheduled to climb into the No. 20 on February 5 at Sonoma Raceway, ECR’s first test of the new year.

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season opens on March 11 in the streets of St Petersburg, Florida.