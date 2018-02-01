Khalsa recover from two goals down to beat West Bridgford

Khalsa recovered from two goals down to beat relegation-threatened West Bridgford 5-3 on Saturday.

Khalsa created a host of early chances against the Nottingham-based side, the earliest falling to David Harris whose effort was put wide of a post.

In contrast, West Bridgford converted their first opportunity courtesy of a well-worked short corner.

Khalsa continued to spurn chances, with Alex Idoine’s short-corner attempt denied by the visitors’ keeper and a Sav Lall effort narrowly wide of the target.

The hosts were pressing high and West Bridgford took advantage with a quick counter allowing them to make it 2-0.

Khalsa persevered with their gameplan and Harris pulled a goal back from a penalty-corner strike before Alex Idoine lifted the ball into the top corner to ensure the sides went in at the break level.

Khalsa reshuffled their personnel after the restart, introducing Gurminder Ghattaura into the midfield line and Stuart Colegate in the back line.

A relentless press from the hosts was rewarded with a short corner which Idoine converted at the second attempt.

Khalsa continued to dominate and added a fourth when Tom Morris beat two players before entering the circle and finding Harris on the back post for a tap-in.

Sean Robinson came out second best to the Bridgford keeper in a one-on-one but Khalsa were not finished, Idoine completing his hat-trick with a reverse-stick strike into the bottom corner.

The visitors pulled a goal back from the penalty spot with five minutes left but Khalsa were comfortable winners.