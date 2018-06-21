Finch tipped for national success

Coach Edwin Cleary believes Jake Finch can go on to national success after witnessing the latest stage of his development in Worcester.

Representing an All-Star Midlands team against a British Select side, Finch was pitted against England’s number seven-ranked boxer Jordan Purkiss (Chadwell St Mary’s).

On paper, it looked was a tough match for Finch who only won the Developments in October.

However, despite coming into the contest with just 22 bouts behind him, Finch has boxed five of the top ten in the rankings in the last 14 months and looked to control the bout from the off.

With jolting jabs helping him work his way in, he opened up to the body and twice forced Purkiss to spit his gumshield to the floor.

Finch pressed for a stoppage as the bout neared its conclusion but Purkiss held on and he had to be satisfied with a unanimous from the judges.

The crippling body shots had taken their toll, however, as Purkiss was sick in his corner and Cleary said his boxer has the power to go far.

“This season Jake has boxed five of the top ten boxers in England and is now getting to grips with this level,” he said.

“Next season can’t come quick enough for the 18-year-old who I believe now will push on at elite level and win titles.”

Jake’s brother Josh was a late call-up for the contest, losing on a split decision to the experienced Ram Sher from Priory Park ABC.

Meanwhile, Lewis Williams has been awarded the Central England senior Elite boxer of the season after winning the ABA Championships at 91kg in Rotherham.