Burgess hat-trick helps Rugby C spring Free Church shock

There was a huge shock in Division Two of the Leamington & District League where leaders Free Church D slipped to a 6-4 defeat against bottom side Rugby C, writes Phil John.

Dan Burgess was unbeaten and his successful doubles partner, Callum Ball, won twice.

Tom Hunt notched a double for Church which was allied to singles from James Robertson and Milan Sajiv.

Earlier, Rugby C had gone down 6-4 to relegation rivals County Council C.

Mark Freeman recorded a triple and the doubles with Cliff Jackson, with Jackson (1) and Tony Ford (1) completing the Council scoring.

Burgess (2) and Peter Ratcliffe (2) kept Rugby in it.

County Council then overcame Free Church F 7-3 courtesy of Freeman (3), Ford (2), Jackson (1) and a FreemanJackson doubles success.

Cherry Matthews took two for Church with Roald Myers adding a single.

Jack Shardlow won three as Millennium A defeated Rugby B 7-3. Jack Garner claimed two and Rob Warnes one with Garner and Shardlow nailing the doubles. Ben Holvey won twice for Rugby and Jack Evans won one.

Millennium followed it up with a 9-1 trouncing of Nomads Enigmas.

This time Garner kept a clean singles sheet, as did Christian Ward. Peter Harris weighed in with two and he and Ward notched the doubles. Bobby Lee staved off the whitewash.

In Division One, second-placed Free Church A enjoyed a comfortable 8-2 win at bottom side County Council A.

Sam Wiggins won his three and the doubles with Tom Brocklehurst. Brocklehurst added two and reserve Milan Sajiv posted two fine wins. Christopher Maiden and Pat McCabe responded.

Rugby A sit fourth afterbeating another team in a relegation spot, Wellesbourne, 8-2. Ryan Lines scored a treble and sealed the doubles with Sam Cafearo. Cafearo won twice as did Danny Ricks, both losing to Alan Cotton.

In Division Three, Whitnash B maintained their promotion push with a whitewash of Flavels A. Richard Smith, Greg Swan and Dennis Woodhead secured the ten points.

St George’s D were also in no mood to surrender points, inflicting a 10-0 drubbing on Nomads Codgers. Andy Caine, Tracey Fletcher and Richard Grover were the players in form.

Two struggling sides clashed with County Council D gaining a welcome 8-2 success against Free Church I.

Steve Poole and Ian Stevens scored hat-tricks for WCC and Derek Harwood won twice, falling to Chris Jones who also claimed the doubles with Dan Shaw.

Free Church I then fell 9-1 to leaders Snitterfield A. Stuart Ayres (3), Michael Credland (3) and Michael Klein (2) did the damage in the singles and Ayres and Credland wrapped up the doubles. Ben Hall avoided the whitewash.

In Division Four, Eathorpe D crushed bottom team County Council F 10-0 with Paul Deavall, Shaun Martin and Michael Rossington racking up maximum points.