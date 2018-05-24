Ansell sees off the best that Wales and Scotland have to offer

Cleary’s boxer Morgan Ansell was crowned Three Nations youth champion at the weekend, beating the European quarter-finalist to take the 48kg title.

Ansell, who was representing England in Motherwell, beat Wales’ Caitlin Cromie 4-1 in her opening bout and then went on to face Billie Denholm, who was representing Scotland, in the final.

Ansell started the final at a fast pace, keeping the shorter Denholm away with long shots and catching her on the way in.

Towards the end of the bout, Denholm began to get more desperate and Ansell used it to her advantage, coming off at angles and keeping it long to record a second successive 4-1 victory.

Ansell, who has now beaten six international boxers in her last six contests, said: “It really hasn’t sunk in.

“I’ve worked so hard for this. I never expected to achieve so much in my first season as a youth but the sacrifices I’ve had to make such as forgoing my 17th birthday celebrations last week are starting to pay off.

“I’m truly on top of the world.

“Proud is an understatement. I’m excited for what the future could hold as at the minute it’s just getting better and better for me.”

Meanwhile, stablemate Lewis Williams had to settle for silver in the International Box Cup in Lithuania last week.

Williams fought at range to beat Lithuanian Olberkis Tomas 4-1 in the semi-final but suffered a defeat to fellow home country boxer Jokulys Robertas in the final despite Great Britain coach Paul Bennett believing he had done enough to win.

Both boxers will be guests of honour at the Cleary’s show on Friday June 8 at Trident College.

Crowd favourite Danny Quartermaine tops the bill and doors open at 7pm, with boxing starting at 8pm.