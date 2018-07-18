Mackey opens account in Racers romp

Racing Club claimed a 4-0 win at Coventry Plumbing on Tuesday evening.

After a scrappy, even first half-hour, Racers eventually got into their stride and made it 1-0 in the 40th minute when Sam Beasley tucked the ball away after a Ben Mackey shot had been well saved.

Mackey opened his account for Racers a minute into the second period, latching on to a through ball and firing low into the net.

The visitors made it three when a superb solo run from Trea Bertie ended with him shooting home off the post in the 65th minute.

Coventry Plumbing had a few good chances and an effort disallowed for offside before Racers skipper Alex Price scored the goal of the evening in the 88th minute, crashing in a strike off the underside of the bar.

Racers are back in action on Saturday when they entertain Coventry United.

