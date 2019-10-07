Southam dish out thrashing to Long Crendon Reserves

Southam United went to the top of the uhlsport Hellenic League Division Two North, demolishing Long Crendon Reserves with their best performance of the season so far, writes David Hucker.

Despite their cup defeat the previous week, manager Richard Kay was upbeat about his young side’s progress, saying: “We are really starting to click and someone is going to be on the end of a hiding.”

Well, the big win was not long in coming, as Saints ran riot at Chearsley Road.

They went ahead after just two minutes through former Racing Club Warwick forward Frankie Baigent and doubled their lead in the 25th when top-scorer Levi Steele got the first of his two goals.

His second came five minutes after the break and Baigent quickly added another to make it 4-0.

The goals were coming thick and fast now, as Ethan Champkins struck in the 55th minute, followed by captain Brandon Smith, an ever-present in the side this season, who headed home on the hour.

Champkins was on the scoresheet again 15 minutes from time to make it 7-0, the biggest win yet for Saints in their comeback season.

“It was an all-round team performance where we were ruthless in front of goal and solid at the back,” said Kay.

“That’s two clean sheets in three games, which is pleasing. Ellis Champkins made his league debut and was outstanding and, along with Chidilim Okolo, we now have two Academy players that have broken into the first team squad which is testament to the hard work of everyone involved with our junior section.”

Saints take a break from the league for the next two weeks, as they are in cup action, starting with a trip to Coventry Alliance side Jet Blades in the Coventry Charity Cup on Saturday.