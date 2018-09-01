Racing Club hit double figures in Vase rout of Pegasus Juniors

Racing Club Warwick ran riot, racking up ten goals without reply in an FA Vase mismatch, writes Paul Okey.

It was almost literally men against boys as the young visitors, who sit mid-table in the West Midlands Regional League Premier Division, were swamped by wave after wave of home attacks, with Racers in no way flattered by the final scoreline.

Rich Powell had already glanced a header wide and been denied by a fine save from visiting keeper Callum Hopkins, while Ryan Billington had spurned an open goal from a Powell cross before the hosts opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Sean Castleton powering in a header from a Martin Slevin corner.

Aaron Finch was inches away from getting a crucial touch to a free-kick after ghosting into the six-yard box but it would be the only anxious moment of the afternoon for Charlie Bannister in the home goal.

Powell twice came close to doubling Racers’ advantage and Wade Malley put a clever flick just past the post before Passey made it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark, providing the extra man to a sweeping move and finishing confidently across the keeper.

A close-range Powell effort was kept out by a desperate stop from Hopkins but he was not to be denied, heading home from the resultant corner.

Passey added his second after unselfish play from Billington following another slick Racing Club move and Malley saw an effort deflected over the bar and a header fail to hit the target as Racing Club continued forward in search of goals.

Three minutes into the second half it was five, Sam Beasley producing a perfectly weighted pass for Malley to race through and dink the ball over Hopkins.

The overworked Juniors keeper was almost embarrassed five minutes later when an Elliot Payne back header went through his legs, racing back to stop the ball on the line.

With a trip to Wellington in the second round qualifying already secured, Racers boss Scott Easterlow withdrew Slevin and Beasley, with Gerard McGahey and Joe Smith entering the fray.

Powell headed home Racers’ sixth after Malley had nodded back a cross from Passey who then spurned a clearcut chance for his hat-trick when he pulled the ball back for McGahey rather than taking on the shot himself.

McGahey’s shot was deflected wide and Passey would not make the same mistake three minutes later, firing home with the outside of his right foot after being sent clear by Powell.

It was now a question of whether Racers could reach double figures as Pegasus struggled to get out of their half and two goals in five minutes from Smith took them to nine before Scott Turner added the icing to an already well glazed cake, firing home in the 90th minute to make it 10-0.