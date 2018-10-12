Brakes are looking up as they embark on home run

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says his side must make the most of a run of home games as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing September in which they took three points from a possible 12 and got knocked out of the FA Cup.

Brakes return to action tomorrow after a blank weekend when they entertain Curzon Ashton.

The fixture is then followed by home clashes with Darlington and Kidderminster before a trip to struggling Nuneaton kicks off November.

And, despite being just three points off the play-offs, Holleran knows his side cannot afford to be complacent.

“We’ve got a bunch of games at home and then a derby and we’ve got to put points on the board to cement our place in the top half of the table,” said Holleran.

“Otherwise, it a slippery slide back down the league.

“We’ve got enough about us to avoid that, though, because the performances weren’t bad in September, even if the results were.”

Holleran was able to welcome a full compliment of players to training this week with the virus which swept the club having cleared up.