A celebration to remember for birthday-boy Mackey at Studley

Racing Club ground out a gritty 2-1 win on Saturday at a Studley side who went into the game with the best defensive record in the division.

Buoyed by the return of Trea Bertie and the midweek signing of Chris Johnston, Racing got off to a good start in the driving wind and rain with Jak Jeys causing early problems on the Studley right.

It was Jeys who opened the scoring in the 15th minute, picking up possession from Rich Powell and cutting inside before smashing the ball past the Studley stopper.

The weather was hampering the football and a scrappy encounter had to wait until the 65th minute for its second goal. A cross from the right was headed back by Jeys for the onrushing Ben Mackey who took his time before guiding the ball into the far corner to aptly mark his 32nd birthday and warm the 50 travelling Racing Club fans.

Studley threw themselves a lifeline just a few minutes later when a corner was not cleared and substitute ShayPalmer smashed the ball past Charlie Bannister.

Bannister produced a fine save late on to ensure Racing Club racked up a tenth league game undefeated and while Mackey continues to grab the goals, it was the visitors’ defensive solidity which most pleased manager Scott Easterlow.

“We had the luxury of watching Studley the week before against Atherstone so we set up to combat what we had seen and on the day it worked out well,” he said.

“Defensively we look solid and that’s probably because we have had a settled back five for the last six or so games.”

Racing Club are at home to Westfields tomorrow night (Tuesday) in the League Cup.