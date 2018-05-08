Fundraiser set to take place in memory of ex-Brake Perry

Leamington FC are hosting a memorial fundraiser on Saturday for former Brake Neale Perry who passed away last year aged 41.

The day, which is raising money for Headcase and Myton Hospice, will feature a junior game at 12.30pm and a senior match at 2.30pm.

Neale’s brother Jonathan, who will be playing up front alongside Neale’s son Sam, said the loss of the former Racing Club Warwick, Westlea and Leamington Hibs striker due to a tumour had “devastated the family”.

He added: “Hopefully, it will be a chance to show how much Neale was loved.”

The senior match, featuring players who played with or against Neale, will take the form of four 25-minute quarters to enable all those who want to take part to get a decent run-out.

The family-themed afternoon will also feature a bouncy castle, face painting and beat the goalie.

Gates open at 11am and admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children.