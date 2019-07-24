Former Sky Blues in town for anniversary clash

Gary McSheffrey, Andy Morrell and John Williams will be among a host of former Coventry City players in action at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium on Sunday.

The trio will be lining up in a Legends XI to face the Leamington & Warwick Coventry City Supporters Club in a match to mark the 100th anniversary of the Sky Blues’ first season in the Football League.

Gary McSheffrey is expected to be in action on Sunday.

Former skipper Michael Doyle is hosting the celebration and is expected to be joined by Carl Baker, Scott Shearer, Stephen Elliott, Stuart Beavon, Andy Whing, Marcus Hall and Dave Busst in the City line-up.

Noel Whelan, Dion Dublin and Steve Staunton have also been approached, while Peter Bodak, Garry Thompson and Dave Bennett will be in attendance, as will members of the current Coventry City squad.

The legends will be wearing a replica kit from the 1919/1920 season which will be raffled after the game.

The match kicks of at 1pm and admission is £5 for adults, while accompanied under-16s are free of charge.

All monies raised will go to Myton Hospice and Doyle’s charity, Coventry Night Shelter.