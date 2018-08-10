Butler’s fine spell earns him the player of the month

Taking no fewer than eight wickets in a prolific spell of bowling and helping Leamington 2nds to victory in a top-of-the-table clash against Wolverhampton means Jason Butler has been deservedly crowned our latest Player of the Month.

Every month we celebrate the deeds of our cricketers, with the winner being presented with a box of six new cricket balls for their club, provided by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins.

As the fierce rivals from recent seasons faced off, Butler bowled three Wolves batsman, trapped two lbw and had three caught to give him his final figures of eight for 51 from 14 overs as Leamington’s opponents were bowled out for 161.

The home batsmen took full advantage of the position Butler had helped put them in, with a four-wicket victory the eventual outcome.

“It was a top-of-the-table clash against what was the best side in the league,” said Butler, who has been with Leamington since 2012. “The conditions on the day were good for swing and I managed to get it to move quite a bit.

“I’m 48 now. I’ve been playing cricket since I was 11 and this one ranks up there among my best performances. It was good to do it against Wolves, too, as they’ve won the league for the last two seasons.”

As well as skippering the second team for the last two seasons, Butler also coaches the young players at the club.

Kevin Mitchell, commercial solicitor and partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Jason makes a huge contribution to Leamington Cricket Club, both on and off the field, so is a worthy winner of this month’s award.”