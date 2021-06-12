Christian Eriksen stabilised after receiving CPR during Denmark vs Finland

Fans were visibly distressed by the scenes (Getty Images)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ in hospital according to the Danish football association, after he collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

The Inter Milan player’s condition has been ‘stabilised’ said UEFA the tournament organiser.

The Group B match was suspended just before half-time after the 29-year-old dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

The game resumed at 19.30 BST. A statement from the organisers said: “Following the request made by players of both teams, Uefa has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland," said a statement from the organisers.

"The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

"The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The player is now in hospital and in a stable condition.

"Uefa wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude."

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

The incident took place as a throw-in was played towards Eriksen near the end of the first half of the game.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.A pictures from Getty Images appeared to show Eriksen conscious after he was stretchered from the pitch.

A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

UEFA later tweeted: “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and “match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”

Denmark released a statement reading: “Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet”.

The other Group B match between Belgium and Russia will take place as scheduled on Saturday at 20.00 BST.

Messages of support

BBC coverage of the incident cut to the studio after several minutes before programming was concluded.

Presenter Alex Scott said: “I can't believe what we are witnessing. Football goes out of the window. You are thinking about his family and the rest of the players. I just picked up the phone and text my mother to say I love her. It's a reminder of how quickly things can change.

“All we can do is sit here and hope that he pulls through this. We need to keep sending prayers.”

Several players and teams offered messages of support on social media platforms.

Fabrice Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, has responded to the news of Eriksen’s collapse.

“Please God,” tweeted Muamba.

Eriksen’s former team Tottenham Hotspur tweeted: “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family.”

West Ham United star Jesse Lingard tweeted: “Thoughts and prayers go out to christian eriksen and his family praying everything is ok”.