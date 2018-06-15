WATCH: Women's cycling tour comes through Kenilworth

The world's best female cyclists powered through Kenilworth for the third year in a row as part of the OVO Energy Women's Tour.

The riders sped down Warwick Road to contest the first sprint section of the Warwickshire stage - a 93-mile route from Atherstone to Leamington.

The riders sped down Warwick Road to contest the first sprint section of the Warwickshire stage

American rider Coryn Rivera crossed the sprint stage finish line outside Sainsbury's first. She was followed by Luxembourg's Christine Majerus and British rider Dani King.

Anne Chrimes, who was right by the sprint finish, said: "It was wonderful, absolutely wonderful. I don't know where they get their energy from.

"This event puts Kenilworth on the map."

Kenilworth mayor Mike Hitchins said having the race come through Kenilworth again meant 'a lot' to the town.

Some of those marshalling the race were members of Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club.

He added: "It is a big boost economically to the town. It's great for the schoolkids as well."

And some of those marshalling the race were members of Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club. They felt the race, and the upcoming Tour of Britain in September, was a great way to promote cycling in Warwickshire.

Paul Berney, a member of the club, said: "It's really important people see women competing at the top level. For a lot of women, cycling can be an intimidating thing.

"I think this is fantastic for the sport. Warwickshire is an amazing place to ride a bike, full stop. I think it's brilliant we've manage to bring both men's and women's tours here."

American rider Coryn Rivera crossed the sprint stage finish line outside Sainsbury'sfirst. Photo by Andy Garsed