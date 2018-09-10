WATCH: Close look at the new mural created in Leamington

Today (Monday) The Courier went to get a close look at the new mural in Leamington.

Over the weekend The Courier shared a story about the new mural in Old Town.

The new mural in Old Town in Leamington.

The mural has been completed on the end unit of a row of two storey workshops in Althorpe Street.

It was painted by internationally renowned street artist Muck Rock, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, but is currently visiting the UK as she now lives and works in Venice Beach, California.

The work features a huge portrait of a cat, hovering over a mouse.

Brink Curator, Tim Robottom said: "What an honour to be able to invite such a talented artist to create something so special and to see her in action.

The new mural in Leamington.

“She worked so quickly too, completing the work in under four hours and without the use of a tower, lift or crane, just a ladder. Simply amazing!”