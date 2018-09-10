WATCH: Close look at the new mural created in Leamington

Today (Monday) The Courier went to get a close look at the new mural in Leamington.
Over the weekend The Courier shared a story about the new mural in Old Town.
The mural has been completed on the end unit of a row of two storey workshops in Althorpe Street.
It was painted by internationally renowned street artist Muck Rock, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, but is currently visiting the UK as she now lives and works in Venice Beach, California.
The work features a huge portrait of a cat, hovering over a mouse.
Brink Curator, Tim Robottom said: "What an honour to be able to invite such a talented artist to create something so special and to see her in action.
“She worked so quickly too, completing the work in under four hours and without the use of a tower, lift or crane, just a ladder. Simply amazing!”