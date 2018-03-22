Warwickshire’s first drug and alcohol community rehab centre opens near Southam

Warwickshire’s first drug and alcohol community rehabilitation centre has now officially opened.

The new centre, which is called ESH Community, is located on Welsh Road East, outside Southam.

It is an 11 bed facility with 24/7 on site support and is operated and managed by staff who all have their own personal experience of addiction and recovery.

In April 2016, ESH Works Ltd (a local provider based in Leamington) received funding from Public Health England (PHE) to develop Warwickshire’s first peer led residential rehabilitation facility.

The project has also been partially funded by ESH Works Ltd and Public Health Warwickshire.

Sarah Burwood, Health and Wellbeing Programme Manager (Alcohol and Drugs) at Public Health England West Midlands said: “PHE is pleased that capital funding awarded to ESH Works Ltd has supported the development of the first residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation unit in Warwickshire.

“This is an excellent example of how the Department of Health capital funding, distributed by PHE, can support projects helping their clients to overcome dependency from drugs and alcohol.”

Warwickshire’s Drug and Alcohol service has recently been redesigned to take into account changing local priority needs with a clear focus on prevention and early intervention and sustained recovery.

ESH Community offers residents re-integration with recovery community support to reduce the likelihood of relapse, education for families to strengthen relationships and enable sustained recovery and access to dedicated local employment support.

Cllr Les Caborn, portfolio holder for health and social care recently visited the facility.

He said: “It is fantastic to have a facility of this type available in Warwickshire.

“ESH Works Ltd are a reputable local provider with almost a decade of experience delivering peer led support and are well placed to support local people who have a range of complex vulnerabilities associated with substance misuse. Located away from everyday distractions it provides a safe and supportive environment for residents to address their addiction problems.”