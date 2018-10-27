Warwickshire College student receives award from the Lions Club

Lions Pauline Fanti and Neil Chisholm with Rainbow Guide Leader Julie Brown, Grace Whitley and the Rainbow Guides.
A 17-year-old was recently presented an award for her work with a guides group in Leamington.

Grace Whitley, was presented with the Lions Club International Gold Medal Young Leader in Service award.

She was presented the award at a ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Leamington, which was also attended by members of the Warwick Lions Club.

Grace, who is a student at Warwickshire College, a police cadet and a Coventry Dynamite cheerleader, received the award in recognition of the 100 hours of community service she has done over a year at the St Mark’s Rainbow Guides.