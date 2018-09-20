Warwick scarecrow festival postponed

The Warwick scarecrow festival, which was due to take place this weekend, has been postponed.

The decision, which has been made by event organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire, has been made because of the bad weather forecast for the weekend.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “It is a great shame we’ve had to postpone the event, we had a great family day out planned for the visitors and this was a new event which the town would have loved.

“We won’t be defeated by the weather, and will host a smaller event alongside Warwick market on Saturday September 29.

“Visitors will be able to explore the usual retail market, along with additional craft and community stalls, entertainment and the scarecrow trail.

“Scarecrows will be located in Market Place, Warwick Museum, and outside some of the following The Apple Tea Rooms, Claridges of Warwick, Squire & Squire Photography, St Mary’s Church and Thomas Oken Tea Rooms.

“A full route of the trial will be published early next week.”

The scarecrow festival will now run from 9am until 4pm on Saturday September 29.