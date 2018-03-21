Warwick’s Walk of Witness procession taking place next week

The annual Walk of Witness will be taking place in Warwick next week.

On Good Friday (March 30) Churches Together Warwick (CTW) will be holding their Walk of Witness and Good Friday Service in Market Place.

The group are inviting residents to come out and join in with the procession and the service.

At 11.45am three processions will start from; St Mary Immaculate Church (West Street), Castle Hill Baptist Church and Northgate Methodist Church (Barrack Street).

The processions will combine in Market Place for a service, which will start at 12.15pm and will include with hymns, a talk, readings and prayers.

Those unable to join the Walk of Witness are welcome to go to Market Place at noon for the service.

There will be chairs provided for those who need them.

Reverend Diane Thompson, Chair of Churches Together Warwick, said: “We are delighted to be joining together this Good Friday for Warwick’s Easter service.

“It’s a great opportunity for local people to come together, celebrate and reflect on the real meaning of Easter.

“Take some time out of your bank holiday and join us for an uplifting experience.”

For more information go to www.ctwarwick.org.uk.