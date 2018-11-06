Warwick’s new box office for local events

Warwick residents can now buy tickets for events in and around the town thanks to a collaboration

As the Leamington panto season arrives and Leamington Music starts its Winter Concert Season, Warwick residents can get their tickets locally for the first time at the 'walk-in box office' at the visitor information centre in Jury Street.

Liz Healey, centre manager, said: “We've had a brilliant reaction to this new collaboration with the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington.

"Warwick people can just pop in to get their tickets for Dick Whittington, opening at the Spa Centre on December 1, or for one of the twenty Leamington Music concerts.

"It's especially useful for the concerts taking place in Warwick, such as the Stile Antico performance of Elizabethan music on November 13, which will take place in front of the huge poppy display in St. Mary's Church.

"Clearly local people don't want to have to get their tickets for Warwick events from Leamington.

"We tried out the local box office for the Warwick Words History Festival and it was much appreciated, so the 'walk-in box office' at the Court House is now a permanent feature providing tickets for performances in Warwick, Leamington and other nearby venues”.

Online ticket sales are still being handled by the Leamington Box Office: 01926 334418