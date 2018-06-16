Warwick residents and visitors invited to fun day and regatta to celebrate fundraising success

Residents and visitors of Warwick are being invited to a family fun day and regatta to celebrate the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts funding the first phase of their new headquarters project.

Thanks to a number of grants and fundraising efforts by the group they have now raised the £125,000 needed to renovate and extend their old jetties

They recently received a grant of £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund and £82,000 from WREN, which is a not-for-profit business that awards grants from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

They also received £2,000 from car parking donations secured by the sea scouts at the Warwick Thai Festival.

Janette Eslick, fundraiser at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “Thanks to everyone who supported our fundraising so far and our recent WREN bid; it’s a massive boost to our whole ‘Building a Future’ project. We are so excited to be able to move forward with renovating and extending our jetties this autumn which will be of huge benefit to other river users and the local park community.”

Richard Smith, WREN’s grant manager for Warwickshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the new jetties at St Nicholas Park and pleased our funding will enhance access to the water for the Sea Scouts and all other park users.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.

The sea scouts have a lot of support for this phase of their project and would like to thank all their funders which include; the Rotary Club of Warwick Avon; the Trumark Trust; The King Henry VIII Endowed Trust; Kenilworth Round Table; William Cadbury Trust, The Rank Foundation; Rowland’s Trusts, The Deeley Group and many other smaller trusts and private donations.

They are still looking to raise £20,000 to fund their new boatyard around their current hut so they can relocate their boat storage from the sailing club in Myton Fields as soon as the jetty work is complete.

The final phase of the project involves building a new HQ next to St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, which has a fundraising target of £625,000.

They have so far raised over £200,000 towards this.

Residents and visitors are now being invited to go along to the sea scout’s annual fun day and regatta.

It will take place on Saturday June 23 from 11am to 4pm at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts hut in St Nicholas Park where there will be games and activities on the water for everyone.

There will also be a bouncy castle, a ‘rowing machine’ challenge, tombola, RNLI boat, ferret racing and other games.

For the public there will also be adult rowing races and leaders will be offering return boat rides to the castle.

Cllr Rich Eddy, the new Mayor of Warwick will also be attending to set off the annual duck race.

There will be a barbecue running throughout plus ice-creams, cakes and refreshments on sale – including Domino’s pizza.

At the end of the event they will be drawing their annual raffle, and this year’s raffle features a star prize of a 90-minute Flight Simulator Experience.

Hazel Underwood, event organiser , said: “This year our annual family fun day and regatta once again looks set to be an action-packed event.

“People are invited to drop in anytime between 11am and 4pm.

“Children can be entertained on the bouncy castle with unlimited bounces for just £3, adults can sit and relax whilst enjoying tea, home-made cakes or something from the barbecue, or why not place a bet on the fastest ferret in this year’s new addition - ferret racing.

“You can also take a ride in one of our motor boats up to the castle and back.”

During the Regatta, people can pop in to the hut to see the plans for their jetty redevelopment work and read more about their ‘Building a Future’ project.

