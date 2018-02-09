Warwick mum donates thousands to hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit

A Warwick mum has donated thousands of pounds to Warwick Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

Lucy Field’s daughter Evelyn-Mae, known as Evie, received life-saving treatment on SCBU when she was born in May 2016.

After her first-hand experience, Lucy felt that other families in a similar situation would benefit from additional furnishings including, chair beds that enable partners to stay overnight with new mums on Swan Ward at Warwick Hospital.

As a result, she set herself the challenge of fundraising £10,000 in a year as a way of thanking the unit for everything they did for her and her daughter,

Lucy said: “It’s a cause that is so close to my heart, the staff are amazing and I hope that this money will make a difference to other parents in a similar situation”.

Lucy and her close friend Nicki Scott hosted a number of events throughout 2017, including a coffee morning which raised over £5,000.

Other fundraising events included a Halloween party and breakfast with Santa.

After Christmas Lucy’s total was just over £9,000. Although she was delighted with all the support she’d received she was still keen to reach her £10,000 target.

Thanks to an extremely generous donation made anonymously she got there.

Lucy added: “I was so pleased to have raised so much and never expected to get anywhere near my target. I was so shocked when I saw an anonymous donation of £974.23 come through on my Just Giving page which took me to £10,000!”

The anonymous donor left a message on the Just Giving page saying “You deserve to meet your target”, making Lucy’s dream come true.

Today (Friday February 9) Lucy, Nicki and Evie, went to SCBU to hand over the money.

Upon receiving the donation Katrina Harris, SCBU Ward Manager at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful to Lucy and everyone that has supported her.

“This money will enable us to create more of a family friendly environment which will benefit local families at what is often a very difficult time.”

Lucy is now planning on taking on more fundraising for maternity services at Warwick Hospital, with events already being organised.