Warwick Mencap customer wins competition to design new quality mark for Warwickshire County Council

The creative talents of a woman with a learning disability will be seen by people across Warwickshire after she won a competition.

Mo Potter, who won the competition, attends the Heart of England Mencap’s day service in Warwick, which is called Mencap Pathway.

Warwickshire County Council invited Pathway customers – along with care service users across the county – to design a new mark to represent its Peer Review Programme.

The programme is part of the Council’s new quality assurance model, and helps to make sure services are providing high quality care and support by using peer reviewers to visit service providers and talk to customers.

Now, Mo’s mark, featuring a colourful eye design, will appear on all Peer Review documents and correspondence and be used on Participation Mark certificates given to any service provider, like Heart of England Mencap, which agrees to be part of the Peer Review programme.

Jayne Barrow, commissioning intelligence manager for quality at Warwickshire County Council, visited Pathway at WarwickSpace, where the Warwick Mencap service is held, to tell Mo that she had won the design competition and present her with flowers, chocolates and Hobbycraft vouchers for the group to spend.

Jayne said: “We just thought Mo’s design was excellent.

“It is so eye-catching and creative and will make a great badge for our Peer Review Programme.”

Helena Wallis, chief executive for Heart of England Mencap, added: “We’re all so impressed with the mark Mo has created – a real ‘watching eye’ looking for excellence, something we are committed to providing across our services.

“Mo clearly has a real talent for art and design – she has also designed our charity Christmas cards in the past.”