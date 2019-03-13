Warwick and Leamington MP will vote against "catastrophic" no deal Brexit

Matt Western was among many MPs to have voted against Theresa May's latest Brexit deal in Parliament last night.

And Mr Western, the Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, has told his constituents he will be voting later today to take the option of a 'no deal' Brexit off the table.

On his Facebook page, Mr Western has said: "This week, there are three key Brexit votes. Last night, along with most MPs, I voted against the Prime Minister’s Deal.

"Today, MPs will decide if the UK should leave the EU without a deal.

"'No deal' would be catastrophic for the UK economy, so I will be voting to ensure this option is permanently taken off the table.

"If, as expected, a no deal Brexit is rejected, tomorrow we will get a third vote to decide if Brexit should be delayed for a “short, limited” time.

"Ultimately, I do not believe that the UK will be able to find an agreeable solution to Brexit within a ‘short time' - we will need a minimum extension of a year.

"I have said this would be necessary since November."

The Prime Minister's Brexit deal was rejected by MPs by an overwhelming majority for a second time last night.

MPs voted down the prime minister's deal by 149 - a smaller margin than when they rejected it by an historic 230 votes in January.

There are now only 17 days to go until Brexit is supposed to take place.