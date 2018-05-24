VIDEO: Warwick Hospital's Birth and Babies Appeal calling for public's help

Warwick Hospital's Birth and Babies Appeal is calling for the public's help and support to fund a birth pool.

The appeal is calling on the community’s support for their campaign to fund a birthing pool over a six-week period.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £12,000 for one of the four birthing pools in Warwick Hospital's new midwifery led birthing centre.

Sophie Carroll, Community Midwife and expectant parent, is due to have her baby in the Bluebell Birth Centre this August and said: “I am hoping that we can raise the money for birthing pools as from both a mother and midwife perspective the benefits of water births are vast.

"I hope that the community gets behind this campaign to help future families of Warwickshire and beyond”.

If the campaign manages to reach the £12,000 target, then this will enable South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust to provide each of the four birthing rooms with a pool as well as other birthing equipment funded by the Birth and Babies Appeal.

Sarah Noble, Head of Midwifery, added: “We want to ensure that every women choosing to birth in the birth centre is able to use a birthing pool.

"This can either be to help Mum’s with labour and or to birth their baby in. Water for labour is absolutely amazing, the mother herself feels cocooned, weightless, warm and in control of the space around her.

"For babies the pools offer the most tranquil of births, imagine emerging from one fluidly environment into another being brought slowly to the surface by their mother whose smile they see first”.

The Bluebell Birth Centre at Warwick Hospital will be opening its doors from July and the Birth and Babies Appeal has a wish-list of items totalling £200,000 that will support better birth outcomes for women.

Donors are being rewarded for pledges of £20 or more by getting their name printed in a recognition book and those who give £250 or more will get have their name or company logo in a display in the reception of the birth centre.

To donate click here

